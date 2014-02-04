Samsung Elec to unveil latest Galaxy smartphone in late Feb

SEOUL Feb 4 Samsung Electronics Co
will unveil a new version of its flagship Galaxy S smartphone
this month, but expectations are low that features such as a
bigger screen will lead to a sharp jump in sales given
intensifying competition.
Samsung sent out invitations on Tuesday for "Samsung
unPacked 5" event on Feb. 24 at the Mobile World Congress in
Barcelona. The launch has been brought forward by around three
weeks after sales of Samsung's S4 came in weaker than expected,
analysts said.
The world's biggest smartphone maker is bracing for its
weakest mobile annual profit growth in seven years amid fierce
competition from Apple Inc and Chinese vendors, and as
growth for high-end smartphones eases due to near saturation in
many markets.
The S5 is widely expected to feature a bigger screen, an
improved rear camera and biometric functions such as iris
recognition or a fingerprint scanner. It may also come with an
improved Galaxy Gear smartwatch.
The launch at the annual industry gathering is set to
reflect a new emphasis on costs, marking a departure from the
glitzy marketing Samsung has deployed in the past, including the
use of actors and a full live orchestra to launch the S4 at New
York's Radio City Music Hall last year.
A bigger screen for the S5 may not become much of a selling
point as Apple is widely expected to introduce large-screen
smartphones - Samsung's mainstay products - later this year.
Apple is also expected to gain ground in China after it began
selling iPhones through China Mobile, the world's
biggest mobile carrier by subscribers, last month.
More challenges may come from China's PC maker Lenovo Group
which announced last week it would buy Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility handset unit for $2.9 billion.