Hunting growth, Samsung races to get up to speed on biosimilar drugs

By Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee
SEOUL, June 7 As Samsung Bioepis raced to be
first to market with a copy of Enbrel, a blockbuster rheumatoid
arthritis drug, countdown clocks reminded workers - heading for
lunch, meetings or even the washroom - of the days to the first
mass production run.
Founded four years ago by South Korea's Samsung Group and
with a goal to be first or second to market with more than a
dozen so-called biosimilar drugs, Bioepis is fixated on speed.
"At 6 a.m. every day, before everyone arrived at the office,
the numbers would change," said Brian Min, a Bioepis vice
president for product development. "Had the ... run failed, we
would have faced a delay of a year or two."
Samsung hopes its biopharmaceuticals push, championed by
group heir-apparent Jay Y. Lee, can help offset a slowing
smartphone market at its flagship Samsung Electronics
.
Medical officials and insurers in the United States and
Europe hope biosimilars - cheaper copies of complex biotech
drugs - will significantly cut healthcare costs.
Patents for more than 10 blockbuster biological drugs with
combined annual sales of $60 billion will expire in the U.S and
Europe over the next four years, according to Allied Market
Research, opening a potentially lucrative biosimilars market.
Global revenue for the biosimilar industry could balloon to
$26.6 billion by 2020 from $2.6 billion in 2014.
Samsung, South Korea's biggest family-run conglomerate, is
betting with Bioepis that deep pockets and a willingness to play
a long game can put it ahead of established players. Bioepis is
91.2 percent owned by Samsung BioLogics, a contract drug maker.
GROWING INTEREST
Novartis' Sandoz and South Korea's Celltrion
have also recently launched copies of some
top-selling prescription drugs at significant discounts.
Early this year, Bioepis was first to launch a biosimilar
version of Amgen's Enbrel in Europe, after just four
years in development - roughly twice as fast as some biosimilars
take to come to market.
To quickly get up to speed in an unfamiliar industry,
Samsung enlisted drugmaker Biogen as a Bioepis
shareholder, scouted industry veterans from firms such as
Novartis and Eli Lilly and surrounded them with young
recruits. It has agreements with Biogen and Merck to
sell and distribute some of its biosimilars.
Yet to turn a profit, Bioepis expects revenue of 1 trillion
won ($839 million) in 2020 and plans a U.S. initial public
offering, when the time is right. For comparison, Samsung
Electronics had revenue last year of 201 trillion won.
NEED FOR SPEED
To get its biosimilars to market ahead of rivals, Bioepis is
speeding up processes it can control.
It tasked 300 researchers to run 1,500 experiments to cut
down on development time for its Enbrel copy, dedicating about
100 bioreactors to the effort. It's tough for rivals to match
that scale as pure-play biosimilar makers tend to be smaller
start-ups and "big pharma" tends to focus more on original
drugs, analysts say.
"The speed means Bioepis is investing a lot of money, more
than its competitors," said Eugene Investment & Securities
analyst Han Byung-hwa.
Bioepis also took a calculated risk by scaling up to mass
production ahead of clinical trials, knowing it would make much
more than needed, which would allow it to get to market quicker
following regulatory approval.
"As the saying goes in our industry, 'process is the
product'," said Bioepis' Min. "Equally important, process is
what allows us to shorten timeframes for almost every phase of
biosimilar development."
Bioepis' copy of Johnson & Johnson's Remicade,
another rheumatoid arthritis drug, won final European regulatory
approval last month. Celltrion won approval first, but took
about seven years to get there.
"They've got far, far more people doing the jobs that other
companies just simply don't have, so I think it's about
efficiency and resources," said Duncan Emerton, pharmaceuticals
analyst at FirstWord, about Bioepis.
NO SURE THING
Betting on biosimilars is not without risks.
Relative lack of familiarity with biosimilars among doctors
and regulators could slow adoption, Deloitte has warned, and
there is no guarantee Bioepis will get its drugs to market
quickly.
"The speed of approval for one drug in one jurisdiction
cannot be assumed for any other drugs under development, or even
for the same drug in another jurisdiction," said an official at
a competing biosimilar maker who was not authorised to speak
about a rival and declined to be identified. "There are so many
moving parts ... speed is but one element."
And the price of failure can be high: Biosimilars cost
$100-$200 million to develop, according to Deloitte, compared
with $1-$5 million for generic chemical drugs.
Big pharma, too, is flexing its muscles.
Sandoz generated $772 million from biopharmaceuticals last
year, including biosimilars, and competes with Bioepis on
several products. Pfizer paid $16 billion for Hospira,
in part to bolster its biosimilars business.
"The biopharma business requires continuous large-scale
investment. Even if there are no short-term results and
investment is burdensome, Samsung needs to look at the big
picture and continue investing in order to succeed," said Han at
Eugene Investment & Securities.
($1 = 1,164.3500 won)
