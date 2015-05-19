Samsung quietly prepping for change of style, rather than strategy

| SEOUL/SINGAPORE
SEOUL/SINGAPORE May 20 Samsung's heir-apparent
Jay Y. Lee faces a delicate balancing act: carefully pacing
preparations for change - of style more than strategy - at South
Korea's biggest conglomerate, while preserving his ailing
father's legacy from more than a quarter of a century in charge.
Samsung Group a sprawling corporation of dozens of
affiliates including Samsung Electronics, has not
announced any formal succession planning, but last week said
Lee, 46, will take over as chairman of two Samsung foundations
from patriarch Lee Kun-hee, 73, who remains hospitalized after a
heart attack a year ago.
A flurry of non-core asset sales, company listings and
organisational moves suggests the younger Lee, vice chairman of
Samsung Electronics, is quietly readying Samsung for his brand
of steely pragmatism in contrast to his father's more
charismatic leadership.
"He doesn't want to be in the limelight just yet, with the
chairman still alive. But he's been very clear that he wants to
be evaluated through performance and ensure Samsung keeps
growing," said a senior Samsung executive, who didn't want to be
named as he's not authorized to talk to the media.
"That's why he's been focusing on businesses he thinks
Samsung can run successfully, and selling assets such as defence
and chemicals. It was quite a decisive move."
While the timing of a leadership transfer is not yet set,
and will effectively be Lee's decision to make, few expect any
major shift in strategy, though his management style may change
the way things are done at the group.
"I think vice chairman Lee has it in his mind, but he
doesn't want to rush and do something that might undermine his
father's achievements or may be seen as disrespectful. He's
weighing a right moment," said the executive.
As some investors question Samsung's long-term growth
prospects, with smartphone profits and margins tumbling from
2013 highs and new businesses not yet proving to be future
growth drivers, Lee is taking a multi-pronged approach to
keeping the smartphone business growing.
"With the high-end smartphone market near saturation, the
vice chairman's focus is on how to keep making healthy profits
and extend its life cycle. He's thinking synergies with the
component business and also convergence with wearables, the
'Internet of things' and virtual reality," the Samsung executive
said.
CLIENT COMES FIRST
He may be portrayed as less authoritative than his father,
Samsung's second-generation leader credited with forging Samsung
Electronics into a world smartphone, TV and chip leader, but Lee
has not shied from laying down the law.
"There's now a group-wide instruction for employees to never
answer their phones, and to not even look at them, during client
meetings," said a second Samsung individual familiar with the
issue. "The person behind that is vice chairman (Lee) ... he is
emphasizing that the client is more important. That's the kind
of thought process he has."
Lee is likely to be a more down-to-earth version of his
father, insiders say, and won't demand the kind of attention Lee
senior did - such as having a handful of senior executives come
to meet him at the airport on his return from overseas trips.
"Vice chairman Lee specifically said such practices should
end. He seems to believe they are unnecessary," said the second
individual.
The younger Lee has rejected Korean media's portrayal of him
as a man of detail, in contrast to his father's more visionary
style. "He hates such comparisons. Chairman Lee also paid close
attention to detail when he first took charge, and his focus
later switched to long-term strategy after he made the changes
he wanted to introduce," said the Samsung executive.
"The vice chairman thinks this is disrespectful. He just
wants to be a successful businessman like his father and is
trying hard to learn from him."
One departure from previous practice has seen Lee put more
Samsung companies under greater public scrutiny through stock
market listings - partly to make the group nimbler, and partly
to build up cash for a likely $6 billion inheritance tax bill on
Lee senior's assets.
"Vice chairman Lee has a certain stake level he has in mind
for when he becomes chairman. It's around 49 percent," said a
third person, familiar with Lee's thinking.
"He knows he can't exercise the same level of control as his
father or grandfather. But the reason why it's below 50 percent
is that he wants to win over other people such as managers,
clients and shareholders, rather than doing things his own way."
As Lee waits in the wings, Choi Gee-sung, a lieutenant of
Lee senior and one of Samsung's 'old guard', is among those
minding the store.
"The overall atmosphere (at Samsung) has always been uptight
with many executives coming in to work by six in the morning. I
don't see that changing any time soon," said the second Samsung
insider.
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)