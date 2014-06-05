For Samsung heirs, little choice but to grin and bear likely $6 bln tax bill

| SEOUL, June 6
SEOUL, June 6 The heirs of ailing Samsung Group
patriarch Lee Kun-hee face one of the biggest inheritance tax
bills ever, and appear to have little option but to pay up.
By some calculations, Lee's 45-year-old son Jay Y. Lee, the
group's presumed heir apparent, and his two sisters could be on
the hook for about $6 billion in tax under South Korea's top
level inheritance tax rate of 50 percent.
To put that in perspective, the United States expects to
collect just $16 billion this year in estate and gift taxes - a
levy that has long been a political bone of contention and which
many rich Americans go to great lengths to minimise.
However, attempts by the Lee family to ease its tax burden
could weaken its control over an empire it now runs through a
complex structure of interlocking ownership - and risk stirring
up public condemnation.
The elder Lee's assets, held mostly in shares of Samsung
Electronics, the world's dominant smartphone maker,
and Samsung Life Insurance, have a market value of
around 13 trillion won ($12.7 billion). Depending on how the
inheritance levy is applied, tax on those holdings could top 6
trillion won at current levels.
Because the shares are crucial to maintaining management
control of the group's various affiliates, analysts say the
family would aim to retain them even at great expense.
"The typical strategy is to adjust the amount of assets
before death, take advantage of deductibles that are legally
permitted or gift assets to push down the inheritance tax bill
in advance. But at 6 trillion won, deductibles don't have much
meaning," said Ku Sang-su, a certified public accountant at law
firm Jipyong. "Once Chairman Lee passes, there aren't many
options to reduce the inheritance tax."
The elder Lee, 72, was hospitalised last month following a
heart attack. While his condition is said to be
improving gradually, it is not clear whether he will be able to
play as big a role in the conglomerate as he did in the past.
A Samsung Group spokeswoman declined to comment on
succession planning.
The bill could be more than triple the 1.7 trillion won that
South Korea collected in inheritance taxes in 2012. A National
Tax Service official said the authority does no advance
monitoring of potentially large payments.
RESTRUCTURING
The sprawling Samsung conglomerate, whose 2012 revenues
accounted for more than a quarter of South Korea's nominal gross
domestic product, appears to be accelerating a restructuring in
anticipation of an eventual succession.
Samsung Everland Inc, a key holding company within the
group, this week announced plans for an IPO,
following a similar announcement last month by the group's IT
solutions affiliate Samsung SDS. Both deals
could help the Lee heirs raise cash to tighten their grip on
group companies, and help pay the looming inheritance tax bill.
Both Hong Kong and Singapore, with sizeable billionaire
populations, have done away with estate taxes in the last
decade, although Japan, like South Korea, imposes an estate tax
of up to 50 percent. In the United States, the top federal
estate tax rate is 40 percent.
In South Korea, the tax has long been a headache for the
seriously wealthy, such as the heads of the conglomerates known
as chaebol that dominate the economy. Hyundai Motor Group and
Doosan Group may also face costly successions.
Michael Shikuma, a Tokyo-based international tax and estate
planner at U.S. law firm Morrison & Foerster, said there tends
to be less use of estate planning in Asia. "In Japan,
historically, tax planning has not really been considered
something that's a patriotic thing to do," he said.
UNDER THE MICROSCOPE
The Lees have long prepared for succession in anticipation
of the eventual transfer of control to the younger generation.
However, a series of manoeuvres that was widely criticised
by civic groups and politicians means the group would be less
likely to attempt any tax measures that might stir a public
outcry, some analysts and tax experts said.
The elder Lee's three children acquired big stakes in
Samsung Everland and Samsung SDS at prices far below market
value during the 1990s in deals that were detailed during
2008-09 trials at which Lee Kun-hee was charged with breach of
trust and tax evasion. He was found guilty of breach of trust
regarding Samsung SDS, and tax evasion, and given a suspended
3-year jail sentence, but later received a presidential pardon.
The younger Lees' shares in Everland and SDS will likely be
worth billions of dollars after the companies go public.
Lee Kun-hee's daughters, Boo-jin and Seo-hyun, both in their
early 40s, are expected eventually to control the group's hotels
and fashion businesses, respectively.
"Any tricks to try to skimp on the inheritance tax in the
current public climate will lead to a huge backlash," said Chung
Sun-sup, chief executive of research firm Chaebul.com. "The
information is public and there is a consensus on how much the
family should pay. If they try to pay 20-30 percent instead of
half, would the public accept that?"
VICTIMS OF SUCCESS
Despite past measures to shift assets to the younger
generation, the huge increase in market value of the elder Lee's
holdings makes it virtually impossible for his heirs to do much
to lessen the tax bill in advance.
But there are steps they can take to manage the payment.
The listings of Samsung Everland and SDS will provide them
with resources to raise cash, either by selling shares or
borrowing against them. They could also use shares they inherit
from their father as collateral to meet their obligations.
Increasing dividends from affiliates and seeking a
multi-year payment plan may also help reduce the pain, analysts
say.
The family could also create charities and transfer portions
of the elder Lee's stakes to reduce the tax bill. However, rules
limit how much of a company can be given to charities, and tax
experts said it was unlikely the younger Lees would try to
control the group's various arms through a chain of foundations.
"I don't think the Korean people will accept the scenario in
which the decision-making process for a publicly traded company
is decided by a group of foundations controlled by the Lee
family," said a tax expert at a major local accounting firm, who
declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Tax experts said they expect the family to use a combination
of methods to meet their tax burden in a way that the public
perceives as legitimate.
"Without inheriting Chairman Lee Kun-hee's shares, the Lees
will not be able to retain both ownership and control two
generations from now," brokerage E*Trade Korea said in a report.
"The problem is taxes."
($1 = 1023.1500 South Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Sohee Kim and Kahyun Yang; Editing by
Tony Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)