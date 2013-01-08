UPDATE 4-Galaxy phones power Samsung to record $8.3 bln profit

* Q4 operating profit estimated at record 8.8 trln won
* Q4 sales estimated at 56 trln won
* Analysts predict handset division profit doubled from
yr-ago
* Strong handset pipeline, chip recovery to lift 2013 profit
- analysts
* Shares close 1.3 pct lower
By Miyoung Kim and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Jan 8 Samsung Electronics,
the world leader in mobiles and memory chips, said it likely
earned a quarterly profit of $8.3 billion, as it sold close to
500 handsets a minute and as demand picked up for the flat
screens it makes for mobile devices, including those for rival
Apple Inc products.
That run of five straight record quarters may end in
January-March on weaker seasonal demand, though a strong
pipeline of smartphones - the South Korean group's biggest
earner - and improving chip prices have eased concerns that
earnings growth could slow this year, powering Samsung shares to
record levels last week.
The stock closed down 1.3 percent on Tuesday, in a Seoul
market that fell 0.7 percent.
"Investors are a bit concerned that Samsung's momentum may
slow in the first half. The smartphone market is unlikely to
sustain its strong growth as advanced markets are nearing
saturation despite growth in emerging countries," said Kim
Sung-soo, a fund manager at LS Asset Management.
Samsung has outpaced Apple - its biggest rival and biggest
customer - despite the U.S. firm's launch of the latest iPhone
5, with sales momentum boosted by its Galaxy Note II
phone-cum-tablet, or 'phablet', in the fourth quarter. IPhone 5
sales were a little below expectations, analysts said.
While Apple rolled out just a single new smartphone last
year globally, Samsung bombarded the market with 37 variants
tweaked for regional and consumer tastes, from high-end
smartphones to cheaper low-end models. By comparison, Taiwan's
HTC Corp released 18 models, Nokia 9 and LG
Electronics 24.
HTC on Monday said its fourth-quarter profit slumped more
than 90 percent as its sales continue to trail those of the
Galaxy range and the iPhone.
Samsung, valued at close to $230 billion, gave its
October-December earnings guidance on Tuesday, ahead of the full
earnings release expected by Jan. 25.
A HIGH NOTE
Shipments of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S III, which overtook
the iPhone 4S in the third quarter to become the world's
best-selling smartphone, are likely to have slipped to around 15
million in the last quarter from 18 million in July-September,
analysts estimate, but sales of around 8 million Galaxy Note II
'phablets' should more than make up for that - pushing overall
smartphone shipments to around 63 million.
"The Note was selling well, boosting fourth-quarter profit,
while iPhone 5 sales were less than expected," said Song
Myung-sub, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.
"Samsung's profit will drop in the current quarter because
of decreased phone profits. It will launch the Galaxy S IV only
in March or April so, without new models, phone sales prices
will fall this quarter. For the whole year, Samsung will launch
new models faster than Apple and have the upper hand in the
smartphone market."
The new Galaxy, widely expected to be released within
months, may have an unbreakable screen and full high-definition
quality resolution boasting 440 pixels per inch, as well as a
better camera and a more powerful processor.
"Samsung's smartphone shipments are likely to grow even in a
seasonally weak first quarter. The early launch of the Galaxy S
IV would drive second-quarter growth momentum," said BNP Paribas
Securities analyst Peter Yu, who predicts Samsung's 2013
operating profit will grow 25 percent to almost $35 billion.
Samsung is expected to increase its smartphone sales by more
than a third this year, and widen its lead over Apple as it
offers a broader range of mobile devices, said Neil Mawston,
executive director at market researcher Strategy Analytics,
which forecasts Samsung will sell 290 million smartphones this
year, up from a projected 215 million in 2012.
Apple is expected to push up iPhone sales to 180 million from
last year's 135 million, Mawston told Reuters last week,
Kim Sung-in, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, sees Samsung
shipping 320 million smartphones this year and doubling sales of
its tablets to 32 million.
STRONG NUMBERS
Samsung said its October-December operating profit jumped 89
percent to 8.8 trillion won from a year ago, just ahead of a
forecast for 8.7 trillion won by 16 analysts surveyed by
Reuters. That is 8.6 percent higher than its previous record of
8.1 trillion won in July-September.
Analysts expect profits from the mobile division to more
than double from last year and increase slightly from the
previous quarter, to around 5.8 trillion won. A recovery in chip
prices and flat screens should also boost component earnings,
helped by booming sales of mobiles carrying Samsung's chips,
micro-processors and flat screens.
Reflecting the strong outlook, shares in Asia's most
valuable technology stock last week hit a life high of 1.584
million won ($1,500). The stock gained 44 percent last year,
topping Apple's 31 percent increase and easily outpacing a 9
percent rise on the broader Korean market.
Samsung, led by founding family member and chairman Lee
Kun-hee, is embroiled in a patent legal battle with Apple
globally. Apple won a $1.05 billion verdict against Samsung in
August, but has failed to win a permanent sales ban on several,
mostly older Samsung models.