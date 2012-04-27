Samsung overtakes Nokia as world's top handset vendor -Strategy Analytics

UPDATE 1-Nordic Nanovector sees interest in its Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma treatment
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co overtook Nokia as the world's top handset maker for the first time in the first quarter, ending the Finnish firm's 14-year reign, a report by research firm Strategy Analytics showed on Friday.
Samsung sold 93.5 million handsets in the first quarter, taking 25.4 percent of the global mobile phone market, Strategy Analytics said.
Nokia sold 82.7 million phones and had 22.5 percent of the market, followed by Apple's 9.5 percent.
* Shares rise 6.7 percent (Adds quotes, bullets, background, share price)
LONDON, Feb 20 Britain's business minister will be called to parliament to answer a question on Monday regarding Peugeot's proposed takeover of General Motors' Vauxhall car and van plants in Britain, the opposition Labour Party said on Twitter.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Vale SA will become a company with no defined controlling shareholder under an agreement announced on Monday, a step aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.