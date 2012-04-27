版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 27日 星期五 10:23 BJT

Samsung overtakes Nokia as world's top handset vendor -Strategy Analytics

SEOUL, April 27 South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co overtook Nokia as the world's top handset maker for the first time in the first quarter, ending the Finnish firm's 14-year reign, a report by research firm Strategy Analytics showed on Friday.

Samsung sold 93.5 million handsets in the first quarter, taking 25.4 percent of the global mobile phone market, Strategy Analytics said.

Nokia sold 82.7 million phones and had 22.5 percent of the market, followed by Apple's 9.5 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐