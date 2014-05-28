Samsung unveils wristband that can measure health, fitness

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 28 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
moved deeper into the wearable technology market on
Wednesday as it unveiled a wristband that it claims can give a
range of real-time health and fitness information.
At a press event in San Francisco, the world's biggest
handset maker announced Simband, a new "investigational" device
that can be used to measure body temperature, blood oxygen
levels, motion and other metrics on a continuous basis.
The prototype "smart" band is not intended to be sold as is
but serve as a "foundation" for third party developers to build
a device that incorporates "optical, acoustic and electronic
sensors," Samsung's vice president of digital health Ram Fish
said.
"We want to bring in talent from the outside," said Young
Sohn, president and chief strategy officer for Samsung
Electronics' Device Solutions.
Samsung unveiled the Simband at a time when Apple Inc
is said to be developing its own wrist device to
compete in the wearable technology sector.
Executives for the Korean company said Simband features a
shuttle battery, which charges when the wearer is inactive, and
is equipped with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.
The device was developed in concert with researchers from
Belgium-based IMEC and the University of California San
Francisco.
This new platform goes hand-in-hand with Samsung
Architecture Multimodal Interactions ("SAMI"), a "bank" to store
sensitive health data on the Galaxy S devices. The goal for SAMI
is to gather data from various health and fitness applications,
and offer "insights" to consumers, Samsung said.
"Samsung doesn't own the data, you do," said Fish. "We are a
custodian of it."
Samsung plans to market SAMI by hosting a developer
challenge and setting aside a $50 million fund for early-stage
digital health entrepreneurs. Sohn said the company has already
begun investing, recently providing funding to an early-stage
entrepreneur building a noninvasive glucose monitoring solution.
The company has struggled to woo developers in recent years,
notably with Tizen, its operating system that competes with
Google Inc. Samsung may fail to gain much traction with
wearable device makers, sources said.
Sohn declined to comment on Apple, which is rumored to be
building its own wearable iWatch.
Samsung's announcement could be seen as a preemptive move,
with Apple hosting its much-anticipated developer conference in
less than a week.
Samsung plans to provide more specific information about
both new platforms at its own developer conference, which is
expected to take place in November. Sohn said the research and
development teams are already exploring "locations" for wearable
devices other than the wrist.
(Reporting By Christina Farr; editing by Andrew Hay)