Five killed in crane accident at Samsung shipyard in South Korea

May 1 Five people died and about 20 were injured
when a crane collapsed at a Samsung Heavy Industries
shipyard in South Korea during construction of an oil platform
for French energy company Total, the two companies
said on Monday.
The yard in Geoje is building the platform for Total's
Martin Linge field off Norway.
Total's Norwegian subsidiary said none of its employees were
among the killed or injured in the accident which took place at
0745 CET (0545 GMT).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis in Oslo and Heekyong Yang in
Seoul; editing by Jason Neely)