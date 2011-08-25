Samsung says not intersted in HP's PC business

SEOUL Aug 25 Samsung Electronics Co reiterated on Thursday it is not interested in buying Hewlett-Packard Co's PC business as market speculation failed to dissipate.

HP said last week that it may spin off the world's largest PC business, part of a wrenching series of moves away from the consumer market, including killing its new tablet. .

Cash-rich Samsung has been tipped as a potential buyer in some media and brokerage reports.

"I would like to definitively state that Samsung Electronics will not acquire Hewlett-Packard's PC Business," Samsung chief executive Choi Gee-sung said in a statement.

"Hewlett-Packard is the global leader in the PC business, while Samsung is an emerging player in the category. Based on the significant disparity in scale with Samsung's own PC business and lack of synergies, Samsung is not interested in the acquisition." (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)