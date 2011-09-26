Samsung Elec confident of meeting 2011 tablet target -exec

SEOUL, Sept 26 Samsung Electronics Co , which is locked in a legal battle with Apple over mobile device patents, is confident of meeting its 2011 tablet and handset sales targets, the head of the firm's mobile division said on Monday.

"We are confident of meeting our sales targets for tablets and handsets made earlier this year," JK Shin, head of Samsung's telecommunications division, told reporters.

Samsunng planned to boost tablet sales more than five-fold this year and sell 300 million handsets. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)