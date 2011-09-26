Samsung Elec confident of meeting 2011 tablet target -exec

BRIEF-EMERSON ELECTRIC SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Sept 26 Samsung Electronics Co , which is locked in a legal battle with Apple over mobile device patents, is confident of meeting its 2011 tablet and handset sales targets, the head of the firm's mobile division said on Monday.
"We are confident of meeting our sales targets for tablets and handsets made earlier this year," JK Shin, head of Samsung's telecommunications division, told reporters.
Samsunng planned to boost tablet sales more than five-fold this year and sell 300 million handsets. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.48 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, Feb 7 Assets will be stranded and investors will walk away unless mining companies show they are dealing with water scarcity, mine bosses said on Tuesday.
Feb 7 Societe Generale's corporate and investment banking unit appointed Isabelle Millat to the newly created role of head of sustainable investment solutions.