TABLE-Samsung reports record Q4 profit on handsets

SEOUL, Jan 27 Samsung Electronics' profit, three months to
end-December, 2011	

                             Q4 2011         Q3 2011      Q4 2010	
  REVENUE                      47.30           41.27        41.87	
    Semiconductors              9.17            9.48         9.25	
    Display Panel               8.55            7.08         7.20	
    Telecommunications         17.82           14.90        11.75	
    Digital media & appliance  16.96           14.36        16.33	
  OPERATING PROFIT              5.30            4.25         3.01	
    Semiconductors              2.31            1.59         1.80	
    Display panel              -0.22           -0.09         0.10	
    Telecommunications          2.64            2.52         1.48	
    Digital media & appliance   0.57            0.24        -0.20	
  NET PROFIT                    4.00            3.44         3.42	
    Note: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is the world's top maker of
memory chips and flat-screen televisions. It is also the world's second-largest
mobile phone maker. Its display panel business includes LCD and OLED operations.
Samsung's digital media and appliance division includes TVs and home appliances.

