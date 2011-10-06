Samsung estimates Q3 profit down 14 pct; beats fcasts

SEOUL Oct 7 Samsung Electronics ,
the world's top maker of memory chips and televisions, estimated
on Friday its July-September operating profit would fall 14
percent from a year ago, as persistent declines in
semiconductor and flat screen prices outweigh a strong profit
recovery in its handset business.
The South Korean firm estimated its quarterly operating
profit at 4.20 trillion won ($3.5 billion) , compared
with a consensus forecast of 3.4 trillion won by analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That would be a
13.6 percent decline from a year ago but up
12 percent from the preceding quarter.
Samsung, the world's biggest technology firm by revenue,
estimated third-quarter sales at 41 trillion won. The
company will provide detailed earnings later this month.
Shares in Samsung, Asia's most valuable technology firm with
a market value of around $118 billion, have dropped 5 percent
over the past three months, outperforming a 21 percent fall in
the wider market .
($1 = 1191.000 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill and
Jonathan Hopfner)