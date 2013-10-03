版本:
2013年 10月 4日

Samsung Electronics Q3 guidance tops analyst estimates

SEOUL Oct 4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd estimated its July-September operating profit rose 25 percent to a record 10.1 trillion won ($9.40 billion) as a strong recovery in memory chip sales countered weakening earnings growth at its mobile devices business.

The guidance, released ahead of full quarterly results due to be announced by Oct. 25, was better than an average forecast of 9.96 trillion won by 34 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The South Korean firm estimated its third-quarter sales at 59 trillion won, versus a market forecast of 60 trillion won.
