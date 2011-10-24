Samsung to up chip capex by 50 pct to record in 2012-report

BRIEF-Western Potash obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
* Western Potash Corp. obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
SEOUL Oct 24 Samsung Electronics , the world's top memory chip maker, plans to expand its capital expenditure in semiconductors by 50 percent to a record 15 trillion won ($13 billion) next year, a media report said on Monday, citing Samsung and industry officials.
A Samsung spokesman said nothing has been decided regarding its 2012 investment plan.
The Maeil Business Newspaper said that out of the 15 trillion won, around 8 trillion won would be spent on non-memory businesses which includes mobile processors and image sensors.
Samsung makes mobile processors to run Apple's iPhone and iPad as well as its own smartphone Galaxy S.
Strong sales of mobile processor chips, propelled by robust demand for smartphones and tablets, helped Samsung better cope with a sharp plunge in its bread-and-butter memory chips.
Samsung early this year said it had earmarked 10.3 trillion won in 2011 chip investment, including 5.8 trillion won in memory business and 4.2 trillion won in non-memory. ($1 = 1147.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, Feb 7 Emerging markets took a beating on Tuesday as a surge in political risks in Europe and a fall in Chinese reserves below $3 trillion boosted the dollar, with MSCI's equity index snapping a four-day winning streak.
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as a drop in loan defaults and robust interest and fee income helped Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value cut loan-loss provisions.