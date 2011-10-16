Samsung heir apparent invited to Jobs memorial - source

SEOUL Oct 16 The president and chief operating
officer of Samsung Electronics , Lee Jae-yong, has
been invited to Apple Inc's private memorial service
for Steve Jobs on Sunday, a source with the knowledge of the
matter told Reuters.
Apple and Samsung are engaged in a bruising legal battle as
the two jostle for the top spot in the smartphone and tablet
markets. Apple is also Samsung's biggest customer, buying mainly
chips and displays.
"Apple plans to hold an invitation-only memorial service for
Jobs apart from an employee event. Samsung's president Lee
Jae-yong plans to attend the service to offer condolence to
Jobs," the source said.
Lee is the only son of and heir apparent to Samsung chairman
Lee Kun-hee.
Media reported that Lee would have a separate meeting with
Apple CEO Tim Cook after the memorial service and discuss
bilateral cooperation, but the source did not confirm the
report.
Apple Inc co-founder and technology visionary Jobs will be
memorialized at a private service at Stanford University on
Sunday, a source with knowledge of the event told Reuters on
Friday.
A Dutch court on Friday turned down Samsung's
request for an injunction against all of Apple's mobile
products that use 3G telecommunications technology, denying it
revenge over a similar move by Apple.
