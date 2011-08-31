Samsung says not planning sharp cut in LCD output

SEOUL Aug 31 Samsung Electronics Co
denied a media report that it was planning to cut flat-screen
production for televisions by four-fifths by the end of this
year due to tumbling demand, and reiterated that it would keep
production flexible.
"We are not planning any artificial cut in production and
will keep production flexible to meet customer demand," Samsung
said in a statement.
The Korea Economic Daily reported late on Tuesday that
Samsung may cut TV LCD output sharply.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)