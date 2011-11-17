Samsung Electronics mulls buying out LED JV

SEOUL Nov 17 South Korea's Samsung Electronics said it was considering acquiring its light-emitting diode (LED) joint venture with affiliate Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

"We are considering a merger with Samsung LED, but nothing has been decided," Samsung Electronics told the Korea Exchange on Thursday.

The statement was made after unlisted Samsung LED announced a 10-for-1 stock split, which will create 40 million shares worth 500 Korean won ($0.44) each.

Samsung Electronics has a 24 percent stake in Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

The 50-50 joint venture, formed in April 2009, saw its operating profit nearly quadruple to 254.4 billion won last year from 2009, but is suffering from sluggish demand for TVs.

LEDs, an alternative lighting technology, consume less power than traditional light sources and are used in mobile phones, computer monitors and TVs, and are increasingly used in lighting products. ($1 = 1136.600 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)