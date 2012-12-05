Samsung promotes Lee's son and heir to vice chairman

SEOUL Dec 5 Samsung Electronics Co
has appointed Jay Y. Lee, the son of its chairman Lee Kun-hee,
as vice chairman, Samsung Group said on Wednesday, moving the
chief operating officer and president another step closer to the
top.
"As Vice Chairman, Lee will build on his existing
responsibilities and take a broader role in managing Samsung
Electronics' businesses," it said in a statement.
"Lee will continue to play a critical role in transforming
Samsung's business model - the set (product) business into one
based on a platform and the component business into a total
solution provider."
Jay Lee, 44, was thrust into the spotlight in June when then
Samsung Electronics chief executive Choi Gee-sung, known to be
his mentor, was promoted to lead the entire Samsung group's
strategy, a defacto No.2 role within the group to chairman Lee.
Observers said at the time that Choi's move was aimed at
preparing a succession plan for Jay Lee.
Samsung Group was founded in 1938 by Lee
Byung-chull, Jay Lee's grandfather, as a small trading company
and Samsung Electronics which is the jewel in the crown of its
vast industrial empire now sells more mobile telephones than any
other company.