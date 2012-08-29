UPDATE 3-Samsung steals march on Nokia with first Windows phone

* Samsung's announcement comes a week before the latest
Lumia
* ATIV comes days after Apple's legal victory
* Heightens some Android concern
By Tarmo Virki and Miyoung Kim
BERLIN/SEOUL, Aug 29 Samsung Electronics
became the first handset maker to announce a
smartphone using Microsoft's latest mobile software,
making its surprise, hurried announcement just days before the
highly anticipated launch of Nokia's version.
The brief announcement on Wednesday at a Berlin electronics
show comes amid expectations that smartphone makers may turn
increasingly to Windows devices after a U.S. jury decided many
of Samsung's Google Android-based phones infringed
Apple Inc patents.
"It looks like a good phone, and seems like a pre-emptive
announcement ahead of Nokia," said Sid Parakh, an analyst at
investment firm McAdams Wright Ragen, of the Samsung phone.
"Microsoft or Windows never got their best teams, never got
their best designs, just because Android was doing so well. With
the change in the legal environment, there's a case to be made
that Samsung will likely shift some of those resources to
broaden out or diversify their own exposure."
Nokia, the ailing Finnish mobile firm, once the world's
leading producer of phones but now struggling to reverse losses,
is due to unveil its new Lumia line of smartphones using Windows
Phone 8 in New York on Sept. 5.
Samsung's new phone called ATIV S -- tacked onto the end of
a long news conference in Berlin that focused on other products
-- may elevate expectations for the Lumia. Samsung's ATIV S
Windows phone sports a high-end 4.8-inch display, Corning
"Gorilla" glass, and an 8-megapixel rear camera and
1.9-megapixel front-facing camera, Microsoft posted on its
official blog on Wednesday.
"Expectations for a 40 megapixel or possibly 20 megapixel
camera model are running high. If Nokia does not unveil a
monster camera handset next week, many will be disappointed,"
said Tero Kuittinen, analyst at mobile analytics firm Alekstra.
But "this leaves Nokia plenty of room to draw a clear
contrast with its upcoming announcement."
Samsung's Windows-based smartphone, introduced on Wednesday,
marks the first in a "big lineup of new hardware" from the South
Korean company based on Microsoft's software, Microsoft
executive Ben Rudolph said in a blog posting.
Analysts say the introduction of Samsung's Windows phone may
be designed to assuage concerns that Microsoft will favor Nokia,
whose Chief Executive Stephen Elop -- himself a former senior
Microsoft executive -- has staked its future on the Windows
platform.
"The fact Samsung was allowed to be the first to announce is
Microsoft's backhanded way of letting other vendors know that
Nokia is not getting special treatment," Current Analysis
analyst Avi Greengart said.
But Jack Gold, an independent mobile consultant who runs J.
Gold Associates, argued Samsung had signalled its commitment to
Windows for a while, but Nokia will remain the primary driver of
the new breed of Microsoft-powered devices.
"Samsung has crossed the start line first and set the bar
for Nokia's launch," said Geoff Blaber, analyst at CCS Insight.
STEALING A MARCH
Microsoft gave a preview of its Windows Phone 8 software in
June, and promised the first phones would be on the market by
the autumn.
Windows Phone 8 looks similar to, and is built on the same
core code as Microsoft's upcoming Windows 8 operating system,
but is not the same product. Windows 8, which will run on
tablets and PCs, is scheduled to launch on Oct. 26.
Samsung said the ATIV phone would hit stores in the
October-November period but did not give an exact start date.
On Wednesday, the Korean corporation also showed off a slew
of tablets using Windows 8 software and the second generation of
its popular Google Android-based Galaxy Note phone-cum-tablet
"phablet" in downtown Berlin.
Samsung has sold some 10 million of its original Galaxy Note
devices, creating a new product category which has smaller
screen than tablets, but bigger than smartphones.
"I am pretty confident it will even outsell its
predecessor," said JK Shin, Samsung's chief of mobile business.
Samsung hopes the new device will take the focus away from
its loss of the court case. Apple is now seeking speedy bans on
the sale of eight Samsung phones, moving swiftly to turn legal
victory into tangible business gain.
Samsung hopes the phablet upgrade will lift any post-Apple
gloom. The new version of the Note features a thinner and
slightly bigger 5.5-inch screen, quad-core processor, the latest
version of the Android operating system called Jellybean, and
improved stylus function.
"There won't be huge innovative changes in design, but the
Note 2 will feature quite a few improvements and enable Samsung
to carry on its strong sales momentum in the category," said Lee
Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "With the
launch, Samsung will also be trying to turn around downbeat
sentiment after the U.S. legal defeat."
Apple did not include the Note and other newly unveiled
Samsung products in its original lawsuit. But the company and
its lawyers are expected by many legal experts to try and use
last week's legal victory to go after future gadgets, especially
because the jury found infringing features in Samsung phones
such as pinch-and-zoom and bounce-back -- common in Android.
Shares of Microsoft finished up 2 cents at $30.65 on
Wednesday.