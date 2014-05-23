UPDATE 1-Samsung may unveil 'watch-phone' as early as June -WSJ

(Adds Samsung's comment)
May 23 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is
developing a smartwatch that can make or receive calls without
having to be tethered to a mobile phone, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday.
Samsung, the world's largest maker of smartphones, is in
discussions with unidentified U.S., Korean and European
telecommunications carriers about a so-called "watch-phone" that
it hopes to unveil between June and July, the Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the company's plans.
The current crop of smartwatches, such as Samsung's own
Galaxy Gear, have to be linked to a phone to receive and send
messages and perform other basic functions.
But the proposed watch-phone, which will run on Samsung's
Tizen operating software, can take photos and handle email
independently and will come equipped with a heart monitor, the
newspaper reported.
Samsung declined to comment.
Major technology companies such as Apple Inc,
Google Inc and Samsung are expected to be in a race to
market wearable computing devices, like watches, to consumers
this year.
It is unclear how much demand there is for gadgets such as
smart glasses or watches, but industry insiders consider them to
be the next phase in an increasingly saturated mobile device
market.
