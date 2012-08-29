After Apple bruising, Samsung to bounce back with new Note phablet

| SEOUL
SEOUL Aug 29 Samsung Electronics Co
unveils the second generation of its popular Galaxy Note
phone-cum-tablet at Europe's biggest electronics show in Berlin
later on Wednesday, as the South Korean firm comes under
pressure to innovate after losing a U.S. patent battle with
Apple Inc.
A U.S. federal jury last week found Samsung had copied
critical features of the iPhone and awarded Apple $1.05 billion
in damages. Apple is now seeking speedy bans on the sale of
eight Samsung phones, moving swiftly to turn legal victory into
tangible business gain.
The Galaxy Note phablet, Samsung's second most popular
smartphone after its flagship Galaxy S, is not included in the
list of the potential U.S. sales ban, and Samsung hopes the
phablet upgrade will lift any post-Apple gloom at the South
Korean group.
"There won't be huge innovative changes in design, but the
Note 2 will feature quite a few improvements and enable Samsung
to carry on its strong sales momentum in the category," said Lee
Sun-tae, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. "With the
launch, Samsung will also be trying to turn around downbeat
sentiment after the U.S. legal defeat."
The new version of the Note is expected to feature a thinner
and slightly bigger 5.5-inch screen, powerful quad-core
processor, the latest version of Google's Android
operating system called Jellybean, and improved stylus function.
It's the latest product to illustrate Samsung's attempts to
make bold design changes as it comes increasingly under pressure
to differentiate its line-up from the iPhone, whose simple and
large touchscreen-based design revolutionised the mobile
industry and is still considered the gold standard of design.
FLEXI-SCREEN
Samsung is also working to introduce smartphones with
bendable screens later this year as it seeks to cement its lead
in the $200 billion plus global smartphone market and challenge
Apple, which is expected to launch its new iPhone on Sept. 12.
The new Note comes just three months after Samsung released
the third generation of its Galaxy S smartphone, which has
already sold more than 10 million, and succeeds the original
5.3-inch Note, which was introduced in late-October and was a
surprise hit, selling more than 10 million within 9 months.
Other firms that offer so-called phablets include LG
Electronics and HTC. ABI Research has
predicted phablet shipments could reach 208 million by 2015.
Unlike Apple, Samsung depends on various line-ups, offering
a range of models in different sizes and with different
software, and keeps its product cycle shorter. Later this year,
it is expected to launch a new model running Microsoft's
upgraded Windows operating system.
Samsung shares rose 2.9 percent to 1.23 million won in Seoul
on Wednesday - in a broader Korean market that closed up
0.6 percent - and are now down just 3.5 percent from their
levels before last Friday's U.S. ruling. The shares slumped 7.5
percent on Monday, wiping $12 billion off the company's market
value.
A U.S. judge on Tuesday set a Dec. 6 court date to hear
Apple's request for a permanent injunction against Samsung
smartphones, which could delay the potential impact of Apple's
legal victory. Also, ratings agency Standard &
Poor's said Apple's bruising legal win had not affected the
agency's ratings on Samsung.