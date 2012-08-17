Samsung Elec, Osram agree to settle LED patent suits

SEOUL Aug 17 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Friday it had agreed with Siemens's light
bulb unit Osram to settle all LED patent suits and reached
license agreements for their patent portfolios, ending a more
than year-long patent battle between the two firms.
Samsung and Osram have been in a patent dispute since June
last year in several countries including Germany, South Korea
and the United States, accusing each other of violating their
core LED (lilght emitting diodes) technologies.
"With the patent suits now behind us, we look forward to
building a strategic relationship with Osram on a number of
different fronts," Cho Nam-seong, executive vice president of
Samsung' LED Business said in a statement.