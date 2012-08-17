Samsung Elec, Osram agree to settle LED patent suits

SEOUL Aug 17 Samsung Electronics Co said on Friday it had agreed with Siemens's light bulb unit Osram to settle all LED patent suits and reached license agreements for their patent portfolios, ending a more than year-long patent battle between the two firms.

Samsung and Osram have been in a patent dispute since June last year in several countries including Germany, South Korea and the United States, accusing each other of violating their core LED (lilght emitting diodes) technologies.

"With the patent suits now behind us, we look forward to building a strategic relationship with Osram on a number of different fronts," Cho Nam-seong, executive vice president of Samsung' LED Business said in a statement.