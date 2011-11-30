UPDATE 1-Samsung C&T close to Parallel Petroleum buy -sources

HONG KONG Nov 30 South Korea's Samsung C&T and the country's state-run oil firm are close to buying U.S. oil and gas company Parallel Petroleum from private equity group Apollo Global Management LLC, two sources close to the deal told Reuters.

Samsung C&T has been in talks for months with Apollo about the takeover, which media reports said in August would be worth about $920 million.

One of the sources said Samsung would own 90 percent of the firm and state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC) would take the remaining 10 percent, and that the deal was likely to come this week at the earliest.

The sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly on the deal, declined to reveal the value of the transaction.

Both Samsung and KNOC declined to comment. Apollo declined to comment when reached at its Hong Kong offices.

Parallel, based in Midland, Texas, develops and invests in "long-lived" oil and natural gas fields in West Texas and New Mexico, including a shale gas project near Forth Worth.

Apollo, a buyout firm led by Leon Black, could double its initial investment in Parallel, which it bought in 2009 for about $483 million.