Samsung C&T says reviewing buying Parallel Petroleum

SEOUL Aug 22 South Korean trading firm Samsung C&T said on Monday it was considering taking over independent U.S. oil firm Parallel Petroleum.

"We are actively pursuing oil, natural gas and mineral resources business...but no final decision has been made on Parallel Petroleum," Samsung said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday a report by online news outlet Money Today said Samsung was seeking to buy the U.S. firm, which is owned by private equity group Apollo Global Management, for an estimated 1 trillion won ($919.6 million). ($1 = 1087.450 Korean Won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)