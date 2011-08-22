Samsung C&T says reviewing buying Parallel Petroleum

BRIEF-Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings files for stock offering of up to $10 mln
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage:
SEOUL Aug 22 South Korean trading firm Samsung C&T said on Monday it was considering taking over independent U.S. oil firm Parallel Petroleum.
"We are actively pursuing oil, natural gas and mineral resources business...but no final decision has been made on Parallel Petroleum," Samsung said in a statement.
Earlier on Monday a report by online news outlet Money Today said Samsung was seeking to buy the U.S. firm, which is owned by private equity group Apollo Global Management, for an estimated 1 trillion won ($919.6 million). ($1 = 1087.450 Korean Won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 5.54 percent passive stake in Infinity Property And Casualty Corp as on december 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2keIupJ Further company coverage:
* Almadex Minerals announces increase to previously announced proposed private placement