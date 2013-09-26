CORRECTED-Samsung dazzles phablet followers with more girth, size

(In Sept. 25 story, corrects to iPhone 4 in paragraph 18,
By Miyoung Kim
SEOUL, Sept 25 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
is seeking to dazzle followers of the phablet with
bigger screens, and even possibly with a curved one, in its
attempt to fence off a segment of smartphones once mocked for
their girth and size.
Phablets, a cross between a phone and a tablet, have been on
a roll since late 2011 as tech-savvy consumers, particularly in
Asia, devote more time browsing data-heavy Web pages and
downloading media content. Even Samsung's flagship Galaxy S4
smartphone, released in April this year, has a 5-inch screen
that puts it squarely in the phablet category for some analysts.
On Wednesday, Samsung kicked off global sales of its latest
Galaxy Note 3 smartphone in Seoul. The phablet, which boasts a
5.7-inch screen and costs $990 in South Korea without a carrier
contract, will be available in 140 nations by October.
Analysts say the medium-term outlook for phablets is good,
but price points and the lure of their smaller, more portable
cousins will keep a lid on consumer enthusiasm.
Canalys expects smartphones with 5.1-6 inch screens to make
up 6 percent of the market in 2013. The Singapore-based research
firm is estimating overall global shipments of 993 million
smartphones this year.
"We're certainly seeing a shift for large-screen phones, but
the vast majority of volumes are sub-5-inch - over 90 percent,"
said Rachel Lashford, an analyst at Canalys. "We would need to
see devices at lower price points and from a much wider range of
vendors, including Apple, to go beyond these forecasts."
The growing popularity of phablets has galvanised Western
names into action.
Google's Motorola unit recently launched a 5-inch
Droid Ultra, and even Apple Inc is also exploring
offering iPhones with larger screens, four people with knowledge
of the matter said previously.
Nokia had originally planned to launch a
large-screen phablet in late September.
"Samsung has been the leader in this trend, helped by its
ability to create and drive the segment through significant
advertising and marketing," Lashford said.
GETTING EVER BIGGER
Driving the phablet's shift to the mainstream is a
confluence of trends. Users prefer larger screens because they
are consuming more visual content on mobile devices than before,
and using them less for voice calls - the phablet's weak spot.
"When we first introduced the Note in 2011, a lot of people
made a mockery of it and some even said it was doomed to fail,"
Lee Young-hee, executive vice president of mobile marketing at
Samsung, recently told reporters.
"But we noticed that people were carrying more than three
devices on average such as phones, music players and gaming
machines, and we thought people may want just one device that
can do it all."
Samsung says phablets are largely popular in markets such as
China, South Korea, Europe and Southeast Asia.
To increase the appeal of its phablet devices, the company
has introduced accessories such as the Galaxy Gear smartwatch.
The device allows users to make calls, displays messages,
records videos and snaps photos, all while the user's phone
stays in the pocket or handbag.
Samsung is now planning to introduce a smartphone with a
curved display next month, potentially another variant of the
Note 3.
The Note has since grown in stature every year since its
first-generation 5.3-inch screen. The Note 3's screen is nearly
two-thirds bigger than Apple's 3.5-inch iPhone 4, and
manufacturers are increasingly adopting immense screens
dangerously close to tablet territory.
Huawei's Ascend Mate has an even bigger 6.1-inch
screen, and Sony's Xperia Z Ultra boasts a 6.4-inch screen,
making it only less than an inch smaller than Amazon's
Kindle Fire tablet. Samsung's Galaxy Mega has a 6.3-inch screen.
Samsung's domestic rival LG Electronics Inc is
planning to launch its 5.2-inch Vu 3 on Friday.
