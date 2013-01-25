版本:
Samsung sees Q1 smartphone market shrinking vs Q4

SEOUL Jan 25 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's top handset maker, said on Friday that it expects the global smartphone market to shrink in the first quarter from the seasonally strong fourth quarter.

The South Korean firm also said the overall handset market would see growth in the mid single-digits this year from 2012, with the smartphone segment set to slow.
