UPDATE 2-Samsung's ditching of flagship phone portends Android turf war

By Julia Love and Deborah M. Todd
Oct 11 Samsung Electronics's
abandonment of the Galaxy Note 7 due to safety concerns will
likely touch off a turf war among Android smartphone makers,
analysts said, presenting them a rare opportunity to gain share
but with less room for archrival Apple Inc.
Consumers tend to commit to their choice between Apple's iOS
operating system for smartphones and Google's Android, leaving
Samsung's fellow Android manufacturers such as LG Electronics
and Alphabet Inc's Google in prime
position to strike. Both have newly released phones.
A hardware problem is unlikely to change a customer's
preference for software systems, said analyst Jan Dawson of
Jackdaw Research.
"Samsung has the premium end of the smartphone market pretty
much sewn up on the Android side," he said. "This creates a
slightly bigger opening."
Research firm TrendForce revised up Apple's 2016 smartphone
shipment forecasts by 3 million to 208 million, while slashing
Samsung's shipments estimates by 6 million. It also raised
forecasts for China's Huawei Technologies, No.3
globally, by 4 million.
"A substantial portion of consumers' demand will now go to
the three major Chinese brands - Huawei, Vivo and OPPO," it said
in a note.
Nevertheless, in San Francisco, prime Apple territory, some
consumers were switching to the home team, and Apple stock has
risen on expectations of a broader move.
"Some people might have already been thinking about making
the switch and now here's their chance," said Robin Williams, a
sales associate at a Sprint store on Van Ness St in San
Francisco, describing some customers moving to Apple.
Bob O'Donnell of TECHnalysis Research said Apple would
benefit, "but I don't think they are going to get all of it
because Apple has a single product."
Samsung on Tuesday scrapped the $882 flagship smartphone, in
what could be one of the costliest product safety failures in
tech history.
The news is a boon for Google, which last week announced a
new line of Pixel smartphones, plunging the company into the
hardware market that it has previously left to manufacturers
such as Samsung. Samsung's retreat will prompt consumers to take
a closer look at Google's phones.
"Samsung's meltdown is a big opportunity for Google to do
far better with Pixel than it has with its previous Nexus
devices," said Richard Windsor, analyst at Edison Investment
Research.
Despite the reputational damage, Samsung will remain
competitive for premium smartphone sales, analysts said. LG's
V20 smartphone will not arrive in the United States until the
end of the month. Google's Pixel phones do not ship until Oct.
20, and will only be available in the United States at Verizon
.
"Google needs to be present at retail and with operators in
volume in time to meet this demand... it needs to accelerate the
launch as much as it can," said Windsor.
ROOM TO SHINE
For consumers seeking immediate replacements for the Galaxy
Note 7, it may be easiest to go with another Samsung phone, said
O'Donnell at TECHnalysis. "You can't write off Samsung," he
said.
Samsung is offering to exchange the Note 7s for its flagship
Galaxy S7 models. A permanent end to Note 7 sales could cost it
up to $17 billion, according to calculations based on analysts'
projected shipments of the device.
And Apple may have room to shine, especially before new
Android phones arrive.
At a T-Mobile store in San Francisco, salesperson
Omar Arreola said some Samsung customers were so upset with the
company that they switched to the iPhone 7. "They trust the
brand," he said.
Brian Green, whose Note 7 caught fire on a Southwest
Airlines flight last week, also said he replaced his device with
an iPhone. He raced to purchase the Note 7 after its release,
but he said he is unlikely to be an early adopter again.
"Next time I think I'll wait and get it once it's been
around the block a few times," he said.
