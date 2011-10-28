Samsung Q3 profit falls 13 pct; phone profit surges

SEOUL Oct 28 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's top technology firm by revenue, reported a 13 percent fall in quarterly profit, as the stellar performance of its handset business was overshadowed by a slump in its mainstay chip division.

The world's top maker of memory chips and No.2 maker of mobile phones reported a 4.25 trillion won ($3.8 billion) operating profit for the July-September quarter, in line with its earlier estimate of 4.2 trillion won.

That was down from 4.9 trillion won a year ago but up from 3.8 trillion won the preceding quarter.

Samsung trails Nokia in mobile phones, competes with Sony Corp and LG Electronics Inc in TVs, and Toshiba , Hynix in chips and LG Display in displays.

Shares in Samsung, also the world's top TV maker, have dropped 3 percent so far this year, outperforming a 6 percent fall in the KOSPI . ($1 = 1115.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jonathan Hopfner)