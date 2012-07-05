Samsung Elec estimates Q2 profit at record $5.9 bln

BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
SEOUL, July 6 Samsung Electronics Co , the world's biggest technology firm by revenue, estimated its April-June operating profit at a record 6.7 trillion won ($5.9 billion), powered by strong sales of its flagship Galaxy range of smartphones.
The guidance by the South Korean firm, the world's top maker of handsets, smartphones, memory chips and TVs, was in line with an average forecast of 6.67 trillion won by 23 analysts polled by Reuters.
Samsung, which will release its full quarterly results by July 27, estimated April-June sales at 47.0 trillion won, below a 50 trillion won forecast.
Samsung shares have dropped 15 percent in the past two months amid concerns over a depressed chip market and the impact on demand for consumer electronics from a weak euro. Over the same period, the broader Korean market has fallen just over 5 percent, and gadget rival Apple has gained almost 3 percent.
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy on a market that accounts for about half its sales.