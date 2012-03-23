Samsung picks MTS for Russian retail push

MOSCOW, March 23 Samsung Electronics
and MTS, Russia's top mobile phone operator, are teaming
up as the South Korean handset maker pushes its fight for
leadership on the Russian market.
Samsung will open its own stores in Russia's biggest cities
and sell its handsets and tablet computers on contract in MTS's
2,000 shops, the companies said on Friday.
Samsung topped global smartphone sales rankings last year,
more than quadrupling smartphone sales to 97.4 million from
2010, according to data from Strategy Analytics. In Russia, it
has yet to overcome Finnish rival Nokia.
Samsung's share of the Russian smartphone market almost
tripled last year to 28.4 percent, mainly at the expense of
Nokia, whose share decreased to 44 percent from 64 percent in
2010, according to MTS.
Total sales of mobile handsets in Russia rose 16 percent in
2011 to 40.5 million units. Sales grew 12 percent to 174.8
billion roubles ($5.94 billion).