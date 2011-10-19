Seagate wins EU okay for Samsung hard disk unit buy

BRUSSELS, Oct 19 - U.S.-based Seagate Technology won
EU regulatory approval on Wednesday to buy Samsung Electronics
Co's loss-making hard disk drive unit for $1.4
billion.
Seagate unveiled the acquisition in April as it aimed to
boost its market share to 40 percent, with rival Western Digital
Corp and Hitachi Ltd sharing about half the
market.
"Although the merger will further consolidate markets that
are already highly concentrated, the Commission concluded that
the transaction would not significantly impede effective
competition in EEA (the European Economic Area) or any
substantial part of it," the European Commission, the EU
competition watchdog, said in a statement.
The Commission said the Seagate/Samsung deal was assessed
independently of Western Digital's proposed acquisition of the
hard disk drives and solid state drives businesses of Hitachi
Global Storage Technologies, which was notified one day later
and is still pending.