UPDATE 1-Samsung unveils 3 smartphones to run on own platform

(Updates with latest figure for Apple apps in final paragraph)

SEOUL Aug 30 Samsung Electronics unveiled three smartphone models that run on its own operating system, as it seeks to expand market share in the low-end segment and diversify its lineups heavily focused on Google's Android software.

The Wave series models backed by Samsung's proprietary system "bada" reflects the South Korean firm's shift in strategy from being a pure hardware manufacturer to become more software-focused.

It is also aimed at pulling together Samsung's different products of smartphones, televisions, printers and computers under its own software platform and online application store Samsung Apps.

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled Wave 3 with a 4-inch AMOLED screen and a 5 megapixel camera, as well as cheaper Wave M and Wave Y. The Wave M will have Samsung's first instant messaging tool chatON installed and entry-level Wave Y with 3.2-inch display will go on sale in October.

The three models add to 7 Wave series lineups Samsung introduced since first bada-based product went on sale in May 2010.

Samsung, whose flagship Android-based Galaxy S models helped it become the world's No.2 smartphone maker in the second quarter, is now focusing on emerging markets with cheaper phones costing $200 or below.

Last week Samsung unveiled four new mid-to-low end models running on Android to defend its market share, as Apple , which has long stuck to the higher end of a booming mobile device arena, is set to launch a lower-cost version of the iPhone 4 soon.

The Wave series will allow access to Samsung Apps, which has around 13,000 applications.

The number is dwarfed by more than 100,000 applications available in Android market and over 425,000 apps from Apple's App Store. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)