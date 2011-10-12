Samsung says upgrades smartphones to avoid Dutch sales ban

SEOUL Oct 12 Samsung Electronics Co
said on Wednesday it will soon release upgraded versions of
three Galaxy smartphones in Europe to get around temporary sales
bans on earlier versions of products that violated an Apple
patent.
Apple and Samsung are locked in a bruising patent fight in
more than 20 cases in 10 countries as they jostle for the top
spot in the smartphone market after Nokia , the market
leader for a decade, was ousted in the second quarter.
Apple tried to block sales of Samsung's flagship Galaxy line
of smartphones and tablets in the Netherlands, citing 10 patent
rights including Apple's claim of "slavish style copying"
A Dutch court ruled in August that Samsung had breached just
one of Apple's patents and imposed a sales injunction on three
Samsung smartphone models-- Galaxy S, S II and Ace -- and
dismissed all other claims including model rights.
The Apple patent allows for a certain method of scrolling or
browsing through photos in some Samsung smartphones.
The court imposed a sales injunction of the affected
products in some European countries and offered a grace period
until Oct. 14 to address the infringement.
"We've fixed the technological problem and upgraded products
to address the issue. They will be shortly available for sale,"
Samsung spokesman James Chung said.
He declined to comment on an exact launch date.
The move comes as Samsung awaits a court ruling in Australia
on Thursday over Apple's request to temporarily ban sales of
Samsung's Galaxy Tab 10.1 tablet in the country, a crucial
ruling that may affect pre-Christmas sales.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Ken Wills)