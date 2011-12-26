UPDATE 3-Sony to sell LCD venture stake to Samsung for $940 mln

* Venture with Samsung to end, Sony seeks cheaper LCD source
* Sony looks to reduce huge losses at TV business
* Samsung will pay 1.08 trln won for Sony's near-50 pct
stake
* Sale positive for Sony, not for Samsung - analysts
* Sony shares up 1.6 pct; Samsung down 0.2 percent
By Reiji Murai and Hyunjoo Jin
TOKYO/SEOUL, Dec 26 Sony Corp has
agreed to sell its nearly 50 percent stake in an LCD joint
venture with Samsung Electronics to the South Korean
company for $940 million, as it struggles to reduce huge losses
at its TV business.
The seven-year-old venture cut its capital by 15 percent in
July and industry sources had said Sony was negotiating an exit,
aiming to switch to cheaper outsourcing for flat screens for its
TVs while Samsung pushes ahead with next-generation displays.
"In terms of direction it is a positive (for Sony)," said
Keita Wakabayashi, an analyst at Mito Securities in Tokyo, about
the deal. "But if they are making a loss on the sale, one could
ask why they didn't make this decision sooner."
"Their biggest problem is that they are not making a profit
even though they don't have many plants," he said.
In November, Sony, the world's third largest flat panel TV
maker, warned of a fourth straight year of net losses for the
financial year to next March, with its TV unit alone set to lose
$2.2 billion on tumbling demand and a surging yen.
The company said on Monday it would review its earnings
forecast to reflect 66 billion yen in impairment losses from the
transaction, as well as expected future cost savings.
While the sale is seen as a move in the right direction for
Sony, it will not be good for Samsung, analysts said.
"Sony may shift to Taiwanese LCD makers should they offer
cheaper prices," Song Myung-sup, an analyst at HI Investment &
Securities, said in Seoul.
Shares in Sony ended 1.6 percent higher, compared with a 1
percent gain in Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average, while
Samsung Electronics shares fell 0.2 percent.
Sony's panel venture with Samsung, S-LCD, was
established to secure stable supplies for Sony's flat-screen TVs
at a time of shortages.
AILING BUSINESS
Once a symbol of Japan's high-tech might, Sony has sold off
TV factories in Spain, Slovakia and Mexico in the past few years
and outsources more than half of its production to companies
including Hon Hai Precision Industry, the contract
electronics maker that also counts iPhone maker Apple
Inc as a key customer.
Sony retains four TV plants of its own -- in Japan, Brazil,
China and Malaysia.
Some analysts say the $100 billion LCD TV market peaked last
year and forecast it will shrink 3 to 4 percent annually, as
consumers in advanced countries have already traded in their
bulky cathode-ray tube TV sets for flat screens, while the LCD
market has been in a glut since last summer.
Global TV manufacturers are restructuring their businesses
and outsourcing production as cut-throat competition and weak
demand squeeze margins.
Analysts have criticised Sony for failing to aggressively
take on the competition in the TV market from South Korean
rivals Samsung and LG Electronics Inc, the largest
and second-largest players, respectively.
In November, Sony cut its TV unit sales forecast for the
second time this year and dropped a plan to boost its TV sales
to 40 million sets a year in the fiscal year ending March 2013,
effectively conceding defeat to Samsung, the world's largest
flat-panel TV maker.
Samsung has said it expects the flat-panel TV market to grow
10 percent next year, and aims to outperform the market.
Sony said in April it would not raise its stake in
a separate LCD venture with Sharp Corp for at least a
year, and in August said it would merge its loss-making
small-panel business with the government-backed Japan Display.
In October, it signalled a stepped-up push into the
smartphone market by announcing it would take control of its
mobile phone joint venture with Ericsson for $1.5
billion.
The company is hoping to exploit its music and video content
and compatibility with its other devices like TVs and tablet
computers to help it catch up with smartphone leaders such as
Apple.