UPDATE 1-Samsung renews license agreement with Tessera

Nov 16 Chip technology developer Tessera
Technologies Inc said Korean consumer electronics maker
Samsung Electronics Co renewed a license agreement
for another five years.
Tessera said Samsung extended its 2005 license agreement,
which was scheduled to expire on May 17, 2012, to May 17, 2017.
According to the terms of the agreement, Samsung had to pay
on a quarterly basis for a world-wide, non-exclusive license to
use Tessera's compliant chip technology.
Samsung had the option to extend the agreement for up to
five years at a reduced royalty rate.
In March, San Jose, California-based Tessera, which makes
semiconductor packaging technologies for miniature electronic
products, also licensed its OptiML image zoom enhancement
technology for miniature and cellphone cameras to Samsung's LSI
unit.
Tessera's shares have gained 2 percent since it forecast
third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates in September,
hurt by lower micro-electronics sales and fewer memory chips
shipped by companies that license its technology.
The company's shares closed at $14.47 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)