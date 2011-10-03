UPDATE 1-US appeals ruling sends some LCD suits to state court

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 3 Lawsuits brought by two states against liquid crystal display panel makers are not class actions and should be litigated in state court, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.
Attorneys general in California and Washington sued a range of LCD-TFT manufacturers, claiming an international conspiracy to fix prices in violation of state antitrust laws. Defendants include Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS), Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and Toshiba (6502.T).
The manufacturers had argued that the lawsuits should be treated as class actions and moved to federal court.
However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday found that the cases had been properly remanded back to state court.
Representatives for Samsung, Hitachi and Toshiba could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.