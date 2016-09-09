UPDATE 3-U.S. regulator tells air passengers not to turn on Galaxy Note 7 phones

(Adds Singapore Airlines' ban, comment from Australian
regulator; changes dateline)
WASHINGTON/SYDNEY, Sept 9 Airline passengers
should not turn on or charge their Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Galaxy Note 7 smartphones during flights or stow
them in checked baggage due to concerns over the phone's
fire-prone batteries, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
said.
The FAA said on Thursday it "strongly advises" passengers to
follow its guidance "in light of recent incidents and concerns
raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices."
The South Korean manufacturer announced last week it was
recalling all Galaxy Note 7 smartphones equipped with batteries
it has found to be prone to catch fire.
On Friday, Singapore Airlines Ltd became the
latest carrier to ban use of the phones during flights,
following an identical move by three Australian airlines.
"The powering up and charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7
mobile phones is prohibited on all our flights," Singapore
Airlines said in a statement.
On Thursday, Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd,
Jetstar Airways and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd
announced they had banned passengers from using or charging the
phones in response to the recall.
Although customers will still be able to bring the phones on
flights, the bans extend to the phones being plugged into flight
entertainment systems where USB ports are available.
Australia's aviation regulator said on Friday it is working
with airlines and foreign aviation safety regulators "to ensure
that recalled devices are treated and carried safely."
Delta Air Lines Inc, the No. 2 U.S. airline by
passenger traffic, said it is still studying the issue.
"Delta is in constant contact with the FAA and other bodies
in its run of business as a global airline. We will comply with
any directive and are studying this matter. Safety and security
is always Delta's top priority," spokesman Morgan Durrant said
in a statement.
United Continental Holdings Inc and American
Airlines Group Inc did not immediately respond to
requests for comment on the FAA advisory.
Vaughn Jennings, a spokesman for Washington-based trade
group Airlines for America, said the organization was "closely
monitoring any developments as this issue evolves."
"Each individual carrier makes determinations, in compliance
with FAA safety rules and regulations, as to what is permitted
to be carried on board and in the cargo hold," Jennings said in
a statement.
The FAA statement does not order U.S. airlines to take
action.
The International Air Transportation Association said
airlines have conducted risk assessments and noted that other
phones have been recalled for battery issues.
"Although Samsung is the most recent company advising of
faulty devices, others have issued similar recalls and warnings
regarding lithium batteries in laptops over the last 12 months,
so the industry is familiar with and equipped to manage such
situations," the IATA said.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in WASHINGTON and Tom Westbrook in
SYDNEY; Additional reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and David
Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown and Andrew Hay)