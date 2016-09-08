版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 9日 星期五 07:34 BJT

U.S. FAA advises passengers not to turn on Galaxy Note 7 phones in flight

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday it strongly advises passengers not to turn on or charge their Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Galaxy Note 7 smartphones or stow the phones in checked baggage, due to concerns over the phone's fire-prone batteries. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

