Samsung Card picks GS, JP Morgan for Everland stake sale -sources

SEOUL, Sept 23 Samsung Card has hired Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to advise it on plans to sell its stake in Samsung Everland, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Samsung Card plans to sell a 20.6 percent stake in unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland through a block deal or initial public offering, in a deal sources say could be worth around $1 billion.

Samsung Card is required to sell down its stake in non-financial firms to below 5 percent by next April under South Korean regulations. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)