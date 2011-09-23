Samsung Card picks GS, JP Morgan for Everland stake sale -sources

BRIEF-BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.25 PER SHARE
* INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Sept 23 Samsung Card has hired Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to advise it on plans to sell its stake in Samsung Everland, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
Samsung Card plans to sell a 20.6 percent stake in unlisted affiliate Samsung Everland through a block deal or initial public offering, in a deal sources say could be worth around $1 billion.
Samsung Card is required to sell down its stake in non-financial firms to below 5 percent by next April under South Korean regulations. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.25 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mastercraft reports fiscal 2017 second-quarter and year-to-date results
* Carbonite - bookings for q4 were $54 million, an increase of 45 pct from $37.4 million in q4 of 2015