Samsung Electronics investor Henderson says it backs Elliott restructuring proposals

SINGAPORE Oct 6 A minority investor in Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday it supports
proposals submitted by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management for
restructuring the South Korean technology giant to improve
shareholder value.
"We are supportive of restructuring and a higher dividend
payout to unlock the value in the business (of Samsung) as
long-term shareholders," Andrew Gillan, head of Asia ex-Japan at
Henderson Global Investors, told Reuters in an email.
Elliott sent a letter to the world's No. 1 smartphone maker
on Wednesday, spelling out changes that include setting up a
holding vehicle for Samsung Electronics and listing its
operating company on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
"We are aligned with Elliott and all other minority
shareholders in wishing to unlock the value in the company but
have not had any specific contact with Elliott," Gillan said in
the email.
Henderson owns 0.12 percent of Samsung Electronics,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
