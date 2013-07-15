版本:
S.Korea's Samsung Heavy wins $1 bln order for 2 drillships

SEOUL, July 15 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said on Monday it won a 1.17 trillion won ($1.04 billion) order to build two drillships from Seadrill Draco, a unit of Seadrill Ltd.

The South Korean shipbuilder said in a regulatory filing that the contract is slated to be completed by November 2015.
