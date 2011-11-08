Samsung SDI, Bosch win EV battery deal from India's Mahindra

SEOUL Nov 8 South Korea's Samsung SDI , the world's No.1 rechargeable battery maker, said on Tuesday its joint venture with Germany's Robert Bosch would supply lithium-ion batteries for Mahindra & Mahindra's electric cars.

The 50-50 joint venture SB LiMotive will supply batteries for Mahinda's first hybrid SUV model from 2013, Samsung said in a statement.

SB LiMotive was chosen to develop EV batteries with U.S. car makers including GM and Ford and already has a lithium-ion battery supply deal for Chrysler Group's upcoming electric vehicle, the Fiat 500EV. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)