Samurais hold edge over dollar bonds for Koreans

TOKYO/HONG KONG, Sept 29 (IFR) - Korean borrowers are
preparing to tap the yen bond market, where they can fund inside
levels currently available from the more volatile dollar markets
which demand a decent new issue premium for getting deals done.
Korea Development Bank announced its return to the
Samurai arena, with a JPY50 billion ($560 million) deal expected
to print in the week of October 10. Also expected to price that
week is another Samurai offering from Korean steel giant Posco
.
KDB named Barclays Capital, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley,
Mizuho and SMBC Nikko as leads on its deal this week.
"There are many questions that cannot be answered as of this
stage, but what is clear is that we are doing the deal, because
we think we can print it," said a banker at one of the leads.
Such confidence demonstrates that the Samurai market,
although not open to all, remains active, as repeat issuers fund
at competitive levels, while volatility in the dollar sector
necessitates chunky premiums, curtailing issuance amid a bulging
pipeline.
Korean lender Hana Bank , which completed global
investor meetings on September 8, pulled its plans for an up to
$500 million borrowing this week, while Shinhan Bank
is considering its options after having mandated banks last week
for an up to $1 billion offering.
Hana was intending to refinance a $400 million Tier 2 issue
maturing this month, but has instead tapped the domestic market
in South Korea, according to a spokesman.
"There is no demand. The market is frozen," said the
official, referring to conditions in dollars, where the backlog
of deals is increasing every week as more and more borrowers
ready themselves to issue when primary activity eventually
resumes.
New names adding to the pipeline this week are Rizal
Commercial Banking Corp and Quezon Power ,
both from the Philippines. India's Power Finance Corp
is close to mandating banks on a dollar bond debut.
The potential amount of issuance from these borrowers could
easily total $15 billion, with Korea's share of that amounting
to between $3.5-$4.0 billion.
While the fate of the dollar bonds from Shinhan and other
Korean borrowers remains uncertain, the Samurai alternative also
helps reduce pressure on the dollar pipeline, particularly if
KDB and Posco succeed in their fundraisings and set the tone for
other repeat issuers.
"Overall, we maintain our view that such diversification
into non-US dollar currencies should somewhat alleviate the
supply pressure on the US dollar bond side for Korean banks,"
noted JP Morgan in a research note.
"Anything can happen until pricing [of the KDB trade],
because even though it is more difficult for the Japanese market
not to be affected by the offshore volatility, investors have
become extremely sensitive since last week," noted another
banker close to KDB's transaction. "But as of this stage, the
deal will happen, as the dynamics are different in the Japanese
market."
In fact, Korean borrowers have long had an affinity for the
Samurai market. All but two of the 11 Asia (ex-Japan,
ex-Australasia) Samurai transactions year-to-date have come from
Korean credits, who have accounted for 297.1 billion yen of the
total 321.70 billion raised.
Success, as ever, is dependent on pricing and size,
evidenced by Korea Finance Corp's 30 billion yen
three-part debut Samurai that priced earlier this month. If the
size is not too big, then borrowers can achieve funding levels
inside their dollar curves.
The bond was split into a 15.5 billion yen two-year tranche
priced at yen offer-side swaps plus 60bp, a 7.5 billion yen
three-year note at plus 70bp, and a 7 billion yen five-year at
plus 85bp.
The pricing on the five-year tranche was remarkably tight -
around 50bp inside KoFC's dollar curve - and because of that a
number of major Samurai investors did not participate in the
deal.
The fundraising nevertheless was an overall success, as
other smaller investors still saw value compared with offerings
from Japanese borrowers.
KDB to pay up for size
The secondary market for Samurais is illiquid, and pricing
of new deals therefore is referenced first to previous
transactions for comparable names, and then compared to
benchmark funding levels in other markets.
KDB's closest comparable is KoFC. Both are similarly rated
at A1/A/A+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch).
The tenors on KDB's fundraising are likely to be the same as
KoFC's, although KDB will have to pay a premium to its peer,
given a larger size is being eyed and the consequent need to
keep the bigger investors onside.
Posco, rated A3/A/A-, is expected to enjoy a positive
reception as it is returning to the Samurai market for the first
time in five years.
(Reporting By Atanas Dinov and Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by
Julian Baker)