UPDATE 2-San Francisco investigating whether Uber, Lyft are public nuisances

(Adds comment from Uber and Lyft)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 San Francisco has issued
subpoenas to Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc for a
broad scope of records on driving and business practices as part
of an investigation to determine whether the ride-services
companies have become a public nuisance.
City Attorney Dennis Herrera said on Monday he was seeking
records to investigate whether Uber and Lyft fail to adequately
serve poor neighborhoods and the disabled and whether their
drivers create hazards on the road.
Herrera said the subpoenas sought four years of records from
the companies, which are based in San Francisco and have an
estimated 45,000 total drivers in the city. The sweeping request
includes hours and miles logged by drivers, driver incentives,
traffic infractions and city zip codes visited by drivers.
"No one disputes the convenience of the ride-hailing
industry, but that convenience evaporates when you're stuck in
traffic behind a double-parked Uber or Lyft, or when you can't
get a ride because the vehicle isn't accessible to someone with
a disability or because the algorithm disfavors the neighborhood
where you live," Herrera said.
The subpoena sets up San Francisco and Uber for yet another
legal battle, as the two are already locked in a fight over the
city's demands for drivers' names and addresses. Herrera sued
Uber last month to compel the company to comply with the data
request, which Uber has said is an invasion of driver privacy.
Investigating whether Uber and Lyft are a public nuisance in
the city is an unusual approach for San Francisco. An influx of
cars driving for the two companies often clog city streets and
block bicycle lanes and double-park while they wait for
passengers, according to the city.
Such concerns reflect how large the two companies have grown
in their hometown.
A Lyft spokeswoman said that 30 percent of rides in San
Francisco take place in underserved neighborhoods, and 20
percent begin or end at a public transit station, underscoring
its collaboration with public transit agencies.
"Lyft has always been focused on improving transportation
access for people across all cities in which we operate," said
spokeswoman Chelsea Harrison.
Uber pointed to a report by the San Francisco Municipal
Transportation Agency which says it has the goal of making
ride-sharing one of the "preferred means of travel" by 2018.
Spokeswoman Eva Behrend said Uber is "more than happy to work
with the city to address congestion," but that the city needs to
also look at contributing factors such as construction and
population growth.
Herrera added that the "long-distance" Uber and Lyft drivers
who travel hours from the Central Valley and small communities
elsewhere to find rides in San Francisco are a potential
"threat" to public safety. They are on the road for such long
shifts that they become drowsy, making the streets unsafe.
Herrera also requested four years' of documents and data
submitted by Uber and Lyft to the California Public Utilities
Commission, the state agency that regulates ride-services
companies and collects much of the data the city is looking for.
The commission did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)