Slim's Grupo Sanborns share pricing likely Feb 6-source

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Jan 25 Grupo Sanborns, the cafe and
retail chain owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, is likely to
price a planned share offering on the country's stock exchange
on Feb. 6, a market source with knowledge of the deal told
Reuters on Friday.
Grupo Sanborns, which operates coffee shops, restaurants,
department stores and music shops, delisted in 2007 after it was
absorbed by parent Grupo Carso.
But two weeks ago the company announced plans to go public
again in Mexico, while offering shares to institutional
investors abroad.
Grupo Sanborns, which tracks its origins to a small drug
store founded in Mexico City in 1903, plans to offer a 15.2
percent stake to raise more than $700 million to help fund
expansion, including possible acquisitions.
Late Thursday, the company reported that 2012 profit rose
11.5 percent on stronger sales.
The road show for the offering is expected to start on
Friday and shareholders are scheduled to meet on Jan. 29 to vote
the proposal to relist.