May 21 Sanchez Energy Corp said it would buy oil and gas properties in the Eagle Ford region of south Texas from Royal Dutch Shell Plc for about $639 million.

The properties comprise proved reserves of 60 million barrels of oil equivalent and produced 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day on an average in the first quarter. (Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)