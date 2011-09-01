UPDATE 1-Sanchez Energy files for IPO of up to $150 mln

(Follows alerts)
* To list on NYSE under symbol "SEN."
* Underwriters are Johnson Rice & Company LLC and Macquarie
Capital (USA) Inc
Sept 1 Sanchez Energy Corp filed with U.S.
regulators to raise up to$150 million in an initial public
offering of its common shares.
In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Thursday, the company said Johnson Rice & Company LLC and
Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc would be underwriting the offering.
The Houston-based company, which focuses on the exploration,
acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural
gas resources, said it would use the proceeds to pay-off debt
and fund capital expenditures till the end of 2012.
The company plans to list its shares on the New York stock
Exchange under the symbol "SEN."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO can be different.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)