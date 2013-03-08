RPT-Sandberg's hot-button book rings true for Silicon Valley women

By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Facebook executive
Sheryl Sandberg is taking a drubbing for prescribing from a
privileged perch the keys to female success in her upcoming book
"Lean In," but she's struck a chord among many in her backyard.
In her own technology sector, women remain woefully
underrepresented in leadership roles, even more so than in
fields generally considered heavily male-dominated like
financial services. Sandberg's willingness to tackle the issue
of women and leadership is drawing plaudits from many in Silicon
Valley.
"She is bringing a topic forward that a lot of people want
to talk about," says Blair Christie, chief marketing officer at
networking company Cisco Systems. "It doesn't matter
what side of the debate you're on."
Sandy Kurtzig - one of the first women founders to take a
company through an initial public offering when her software
company, Ask, listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1981 -
brushes aside the criticism that Sandberg is speaking from
heights unattainable for most women.
"To put herself out there is how she's chosen to
contribute," says Kurtzig. "You need more role models."
Of all the top executives working for a Standard & Poor's
500, midcap or smallcap indices technology company for at least
a year during the decade ended in 2009, just 5.5 percent were
women, says George-Levi Gayle, an associate professor of
economics at Washington University in St. Louis specializing in
gender and pay issues in the workplace. The data is the most
recent available; other studies on women in the workplace tend
to include technology in the "services" category, which includes
other unrelated fields.
Technology's 5.5 percent compares to 5.9 percent for
financial services, 6.8 percent for industrials, and 8.1 percent
for consumer goods. Sectors that did worse than technology when
it comes to women leaders included health care, materials
companies, and energy companies, according to Gayle's data.
He blames the underrepresentation on the low number of women
majoring in engineering and computer science. Just 13.3 percent
of all bachelor's degrees in computer science, computer
engineering, or information go to women, according to the
Computing Research Association, a trade group. That represents a
decline from 17.5 percent 10 years ago, according to the most
comparable data from the CRA.
'GO START A COMPANY'
Sandberg's book is the follow-up to talks she gave starting
in 2010 on why the world has too few women leaders. After
working at the U.S. Treasury Department, Sandberg scaled the
heights of Silicon Valley, moving from Google to chief operating
officer at Facebook while raising two children. The 43-year-old
is adamant about making it home every night for dinner.
While the book does not come out until Monday, advance press
for "Lean In: Women, Work and the Will to Lead" has sparked a
fierce debate between supporters and detractors on the Internet.
A bestselling book could ensure the debate has practical results
in workplaces across the United States.
"Lean In" offers tips for women in the workforce in general,
such as how to command more respect through simple acts such as
sitting tall at a conference table and speaking assertively at
meetings.
Points like that might sound lightweight, but can have a big
effect, says Theresia Gouw Ranzetta of venture firm Accel
Partners, the firm known for backing Facebook in its early days.
"It impacts the way people perceive you," she says. "But you
have to have the substance to back it up." She recalls receiving
similar coaching early in her career when she worked as a
management consultant at Bain & Co.
Kurtzig, now founder and chief executive of software
start-up Kenandy, says too often she has seen women walk into a
conference room and automatically head for chairs around the
edges of the room rather than the main table. The message:
"You're a support person," she says. "Not a main character."
She is not as positive about Sandberg's pitch for women to
join "Lean In Circles," or groups where they can support each
other and learn how to achieve more success in their careers.
"In business, you need to assimilate into the world, and the
world is men and women," she says.
Many technology veterans believe employers need to do more
to help women gain entry to executive suites.
"How women show up and really drive their success in the
workplace is important," says Cisco's Christie. "But there's a
huge role for employers to move the topic of gender diversity
where it needs to be."
She lays part of the blame on the paucity of women
executives in technology on the relative immaturity of the
sector. More established companies have strong development
programs that have tried to foster the advancement of women, she
says, while technology companies have generally focused on
keeping up with their rapid growth.
Ellen Pao, a former partner at venture firm Kleiner Perkins
Caufield & Byers who is suing the firm for gender discrimination
and retaliation in a case closely watched in Silicon Valley,
believes individuals and companies should pay more attention to
attitudes. "A lot of the stuff that happens seems to be very
subsconcious or unintentional, but it happens," she says.
Some women in technology say they are encouraged by changes
they see at the upper echelons. "What I'm seeing on the ground
is really a sense of momentum, and increasing momentum," says
Accel's Ranzetta.
She points to companies like Hewlett Packard IBM
, Xerox, and Yahoo, where Meg Whitman,
Ginni Rometty, Ursula Burns and Marissa Meyer, respectively, are
chief executives, as well as the growing numbers of female
founders and executives she sees at start-up companies.
"Merissa Meyer and Sheryl both rose very quickly by first
joining small entrepreneurial companies," she says, referring to
the boost both of them got by working at Google while it was
still a private company.
But she sees an even speedier route to the top in
technology. "If you want to become CEO of a Fortune 500 company,
I would say go start a company," Ranzetta says. "It's the
fastest way to the C-suite."