UPDATE 3-Sanderson Farms shareholder proposal on antibiotics fails

By Lisa Baertlein
LOS ANGELES Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc
shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S.
poultry producer phase out the use of medically important
antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed
to pass on Thursday, the company said.
Sanderson is the only large U.S. chicken producer that has
not made a commitment to limit its use of those drugs, as public
health experts raise the alarm about the link between farm use
of antibiotics and the rise of human infections from
drug-resistant bacteria called superbugs.
The non-binding proposal submitted by activist group As You
Sow on behalf of the Gun Denhart Living Trust and other
investors received the support of 30 percent of votes cast,
Sanderson Chief Financial Officer Mike Cockrell told Reuters.
Cockrell said the company, which repeatedly has said that
the preventative use of antibiotics in food animals has not been
shown to harm human health, received a "clear directive from
shareholders" and would not be making changes to its policy as a
result of Thursday's vote.
Sanderson says it is a low-cost producer of quality,
wholesome and safe poultry products, and that its customers are
not demanding antibiotic-free chicken.
The company, which recommended a vote against the proposal,
said it does not use antibiotics for growth promotion but that
it does use them to prevent disease in its chickens.
Two of the antibiotics it uses are considered "highly
important" to fighting infections in humans - gentamicin and
virginiamycin.
Tyson Foods Inc, the nation's largest chicken
producer, in 2015 removed gentamicin from company hatcheries.
Some 70 percent of antibiotics vital for fighting infections
in humans are sold for use in meat and dairy production.
Scientists have warned that the routine use of antibiotics
to promote growth and prevent illness in healthy farm animals
contributes to the rise of dangerous human superbug infections,
which kill at least 23,000 Americans each year and pose a
significant threat to global health.
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a major proxy
advisory firm, recommended that investors vote yes on the
antibiotic policy proposal, saying Sanderson is lagging its
peers and faces reputational and regulatory risks related to its
antibiotic use.
John Ferguson, a principal of Saratoga Proxy Consulting in
New York, said the result could lead to some antibiotic policy
adjustments by the company because it sends a message from
investors.
The support level of 30 percent, he said, "has evolved as a
test of whether shareholders are paying attention."
