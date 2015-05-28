UPDATE 2-Sanderson Farms CEO sees more pressure on chicken prices

* Q2 net income $3.13/share vs estimates of $3.32
* Shares fall 3.5 percent
* Strong dollar, avian flu outbreak hurt U.S. exports
By Lisa Baertlein and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
May 28 Sanderson Farms Inc, the
third-largest U.S. poultry producer, said lower prices for
boneless breasts and bulk leg quarters contributed to
softer-than-expected net sales and profit last quarter and
warned that a production ramp-up could leave processors with
more birds than they can handle this fall.
The news sent shares in Laurel, Mississippi-based Sanderson
down 3.5 percent to $81.56.
The industry has been enjoying high profit margins on
chicken for more than a year due to muted feed prices. But
processors, who placed large orders for birds to fatten up for
meat, are now grappling with myriad issues that are depressing
some product prices.
Sanderson executives said they expect export markets to
remain locked up for the foreseeable future, citing the strong
U.S. dollar, political issues and a domestic avian flu outbreak
that has devastated the turkey and chicken egg industries.
Russia and China's import bans could increase U.S.
stockpiles of dark meat, driving down those prices even more.
And, they said, grocery sellers could cut the price of pork.
"Chicken remains an attractive option to high-priced beef,
and retailers have not yet passed through the lower wholesale
prices for pork. When that happens, pork prices might be more
competitive with chicken prices," Chief Executive Officer Joe
Sanderson Jr said on the call.
Sanderson's net income in the second quarter jumped 39.7
percent to $71.2 million, or $3.13 per share, while net sales
were up 8.5 percent to $716.6 million. Analysts on average had
expected earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $727.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Exports to countries such as Russia, China and Mexico, the
biggest buyers of U.S. chicken, accounted for about 10 percent
of Sanderson's net sales in the fiscal year ended October.
Avian flu has been confirmed in 16 U.S. states and Canada,
and has devastated Midwestern poultry and egg producers in
recent weeks, leading to the culling of more than 40 million
birds.
CEO Sanderson said a wide outbreak in the broiler flocks it
raises would be an "extraordinary" event and that the company
would vaccinate breeder chickens if that were to happen.
"The cost would be minimal," he added.
Average poultry product prices were mixed in the second
quarter that ended April 30. Boneless breast meat fell 4.4
percent and bulk leg quarters dropped 20.3 percent. Whole
chickens were up 8.1 percent and jumbo wing prices soared 40.3
percent.
